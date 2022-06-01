URBANA — An Urbana woman was displaced from her mobile home by a fire Tuesday afternoon.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Tony Shaw said Carroll firefighters were called to the home on Ivanhoe Drive in Urbana about 2:20 p.m.
Firefighters found an older woman, the sole occupant, and were able to get her out and take her to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and evaluation.
Carroll firefighters were helped by others from Edge-Scott, Eastern Prairie, Savoy, Thomasboro and Urbana. They remained at the home for about five hours investigating.
Because the woman was confused and unable to give fire officials reliable information about how the fire started, the State Fire Marshal was asked to respond.
Shaw said the marshal’s preliminary investigation revealed that the fire may have started in a faulty appliance.