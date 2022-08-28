Monday forecast leads to shortened school day for Salt Fork, Tuscola students
With scorching heat expected across the area a day after Sunday night's violent storms, at least two districts will wrap up the school day early Monday.
For most others, it will be business as usual — thanks to A/C upgrades, some just completed.
Monday will be a half-day for students in Salt Fork district schools, with the high school and junior high both dismissing at 11:35 a.m. and the elementary schools letting out 10 minutes later, officials announced Sunday.
Tuscola CUSD 301 will dismiss at 1:30 on Monday, August 29, 2022— Tuscola CUSD #301 (@TuscolaCUSD301) August 28, 2022
Tuscola schools will call it a day at 1:30 p.m., the district announced Sunday.
Elsewhere around the area, air-conditioned (or mostly air-conditioned) buildings are schools' protection against 90-degree weather.
"We just finished a $2.8 million HVAC system at our high school so now all the schools in our district have A/C. We will not be closing early unless our electricity goes out," said Bill Mulvaney, superintendent of Armstrong-Ellis and Armstrong Township High districts.
Other districts not planning to let students out Monday, according to superintendents and officials reached Sunday: Arcola, Bement, Bismarck-Henning, Fisher, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Mahomet-Seymour, Monticello, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Rantoul City Schools, St. Joseph Grade/Middle School, St. Joseph-Ogden, Unity, Urbana and Westville.
St. Thomas More also plans to have a full day of school "but will keep an eye on any sports for the afternoon," said Sister M. Bridget Martin, principal at the Champaign high school.