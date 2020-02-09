Round 2 of Champaign County Democratic primary forums take place Monday night at the City Building.
Questions on the issues can be submitted ahead of the forum by clicking on the Ask the Candidate box on the League of Women Voters website here.
Moderators: Trisha Crowley and Peggi LaFrance.
7-7:45: Betsy Dirksen Londrigan and Stefanie Smith, U.S. House 13th District.
7:50-8:20: DeShawn Williams and Charles Young, County Board District 6.
8:25-8:55: Mary King and Connie Dillard-Myers, County Board District 10.
The forums are co-sponsored by the LWV of Champaign County, the NAACP of Champaign County and The News-Gazette.