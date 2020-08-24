Monday's coronavirus updates: 6,675 tests, record 68 new cases in Champaign County on first day of classes at UI; 53 positive tests in 61820 ZIP code, 51 in 11-to-20 age group
On the first day of classes on the UI campus, Champaign County on Monday reported a new single day-high for most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Of 6,675 tests, a record 68 came back positive, a rate of 1.0 percent. The good news: the county’s seven-day positivity rate remained low and unchanged for the fifth straight day — 0.3 percent.
The number of active cases grew by 44, to 236, while the number of people hospitalized in the county for COVID-19 remained unchanged at three.
County totals to date: 168,231 tests; 1,975 confirmed cases, 1,719 of them classified as recovered (up 22 from Sunday); and 20 fatalities.
While C-U Public Health District data doesn’t differentiate between student and non-student cases, 63 of the 68 new positive tests involved residents of Campustown’s two primary ZIP codes — 53 in Champaign’s 61820, 10 in Urbana’s 61801.
Fifty-one of the new positive tests were by those in the 11-to-20 age group, with another 13 between the ages of 21 and 30.
The University of Illinois’ own dashboard, separate from the one maintained by CUPHD, shows 59 cases emerging from 4,474 tests Sunday, a rate of 1.3 percent.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 87 active (up 48 from Sunday), 383 total (up 53)
- 61801/Urbana: 42 active (up six from Sunday), 156 total (up 10)
- 61822/Champaign: 19 active (down one from Sunday), 183 total (up two)
- 61821/Champaign: 9 active (down three from Sunday), 321 total (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 8 active (down three from Sunday), 254 total (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 6 active (unchanged from Sunday), 102 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (unchanged from Sunday), 69 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 5 active (down one from Sunday), 265 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 active (down one from Sunday), 38 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (down one from Sunday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 15 total
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (down two from Sunday), 11 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Sunday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 5 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 51 new cases in 11-to-20 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 494 cases (up 13 from Sunday)
- 11 to 20: 445 cases (up 51 from Sunday)
- 31 to 40: 335 cases (up one from Sunday)
- 41 to 50: 219 cases (unchanged from Sunday)
- 51 to 60: 177 cases (up two from Sunday)
- 10 and under: 131 cases (up one from Sunday)
- 61 to 70: 96 cases (up one from Sunday)
- 71 to 80: 40 cases (unchanged from Sunday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Sunday)
- 91 to 100 10 cases (unchanged from Sunday)
The 21-to-30 age group also is the most tested throughout the pandemic, representing 26.7 percent of all tests in Champaign County.
No. 2 on that list: 11 to 20 (20.1 percent).
STATE: 36,155 tests, 1,612 cases, eight fatalities
Of 36,155 new tests, 1,612 came back positive statewide Monday, a rate of 4.5 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate now stands at 4.2 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths, including an Iroquois County woman in her 80s:
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s
- Monroe County: 1 female 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Five new cases, 191 total
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Douglas County grew by five late Sunday, to 191.
The new cases involve:
- A 14-year-old female
- A 19-year-old male
- A female and a male in their 30s
- A female in her 50s
PIATT COUNTY: Student exposed to outbreak in McLean County school
Administrator Dave Remmert said Piatt County's only weekend case involves a student from Monticello “attending school in McLean County and exposed to an outbreak at the school."
That student is "currently in isolation in McLean County and had zero exposures in Piatt," Remmert wrote in an email Sunday.
Since the individual’s home address is in Monticello, the case was added to Piatt’s total, which now stands at 75, he said.