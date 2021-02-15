Listen to this article

A winter storm warning has been issued for the greater Champaign-Urbana area through 6 a.m. today.

The storm is expected to bring between 6 and 9 inches of snow by Monday night — 3 to 4 inches in the afternoon, 3 to 5 by evening — according to News-Gazette meteorologist Greg Soulje.

Many offices were already shut down Monday, this being Presidents Day. Among those announcing closures:

  • The Champaign County Forest Preserves
  • The Champaign Public Library (main and Douglass branches)
  • The Urbana Free Library
  • The Urbana Landscape Recycling Center

Here's a look at his latest forecast. Stay tuned to WDWS 1400-AM for updates.

MONDAY

Periods of snow. Blowing & drifting snow. Snow becomes heavy at times this afternoon. Accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Very cold. High 12. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100%.

MONDAY NIGHT

Very cold. Snow; heavy at times early. Blowing & drifting snow. Additional accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Storm total 6 to 9 inches. Locally heavier totals north & southeast of C-U. Low 3. North wind diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100%.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Cold. High 15. North wind 7 to 14 mph, gusty early.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Bitter cold. Mostly cloudy. Low near 5 below. Northeast wind 6 to 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy. Cold. High 14. Northeast to east wind 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY

Cloudy. Periods of snow. Low 12. High 22. Chance of snow 70%.

FRIDAY

Very cold. Becoming partly cloudy. A few flurries early. Low 5. High 17. Chance of snow 30%.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Not as cold. Low 2. High 24.

SUNDAY

More seasonal. Cloudy. A period or two of light snow, mixing with sleet & freezing rain. Low 19. High 32. Chance of precipitation 50%.

