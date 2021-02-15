A winter storm warning has been issued for the greater Champaign-Urbana area through 6 a.m. today.
The storm is expected to bring between 6 and 9 inches of snow by Monday night — 3 to 4 inches in the afternoon, 3 to 5 by evening — according to News-Gazette meteorologist Greg Soulje.
Many offices were already shut down Monday, this being Presidents Day. Among those announcing closures:
- The Champaign County Forest Preserves
- The Champaign Public Library (main and Douglass branches)
- The Urbana Free Library
- The Urbana Landscape Recycling Center
Here's a look at his latest forecast. Stay tuned to WDWS 1400-AM for updates.
MONDAY
Periods of snow. Blowing & drifting snow. Snow becomes heavy at times this afternoon. Accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Very cold. High 12. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100%.
Here's a look at road conditions across Champaign-Urbana via IDOT webcams at 7 AM. Most major roadways are already snow covered. We've picked up around 2" of snow already this AM, with the heaviest snow of the event arriving this aftn. Please avoid travel if possible today. pic.twitter.com/HRd78saPoc— Chambana Weather (@ChambanaWX) February 15, 2021
MONDAY NIGHT
Very cold. Snow; heavy at times early. Blowing & drifting snow. Additional accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Storm total 6 to 9 inches. Locally heavier totals north & southeast of C-U. Low 3. North wind diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100%.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny. Cold. High 15. North wind 7 to 14 mph, gusty early.
TUESDAY NIGHT
Bitter cold. Mostly cloudy. Low near 5 below. Northeast wind 6 to 12 mph.
WEDNESDAY
Cloudy. Cold. High 14. Northeast to east wind 5 to 10 mph.
THURSDAY
Cloudy. Periods of snow. Low 12. High 22. Chance of snow 70%.
FRIDAY
Very cold. Becoming partly cloudy. A few flurries early. Low 5. High 17. Chance of snow 30%.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny. Not as cold. Low 2. High 24.
SUNDAY
More seasonal. Cloudy. A period or two of light snow, mixing with sleet & freezing rain. Low 19. High 32. Chance of precipitation 50%.