MONTICELLO — A 53-year-old Monticello man faces up to 60 years in prison when he is sentenced next month for sexually molesting a child in his care.
A Piatt County jury deliberated just 46 minutes Tuesday before finding Randy A. Younker guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child after a two-day trial.
State’s Attorney Sarah Perry said Younker was charged in 2019 after the child brought the allegations to the attention of adults. Perry said the abuse happened between 2017 and 2019 in Younker's apartment in Monticello.
The child was one of seven witnesses called by Perry. Five of them testified as to Younker's propensity to commit sex crimes, saying they had suffered abuse from him in Piatt and Macon counties.
“I've never had as many other victims before,” said Perry, who worked in the Champaign County State's Attorney's office for eight years before taking office in Monticello in December.
“We were able to help the victims. I didn't do the hard work. They did the hard work in the case. I think it can be very difficult for victims to come talk about what happened, especially in a room full of strangers. So I was just very happy for them.”
Defense attorney Tara Grabarczyk called no witnesses on behalf of Younker.
Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes set sentencing for Aug. 19.
Perry said a second Piatt County charge against Younker for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 13 is pending.
Younker still faces sexual assault charges in a separate Macon County case and is due in court Aug. 31.
Younker has been on the Illinois sex offender registry since 2003 when he pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child under 13 in Macon County. He was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for that conviction.