URBANA — A Monticello man who admitted he blew his probation for violating an order of protection has been resentenced to five years in prison.
On Tuesday, Judge Tom Difanis resentenced Adam Bushman, 29, to prison after reviewing Bushman’s previous record.
In October 2016, Bushman was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 120 days in jail for a May 2016 violation of an order of protection with a prior domestic battery conviction.
In February, the state took steps to revoke that probation, alleging that in October and December 2018 he used cannabis and that he failed to enroll in a partner abuse intervention program.
Bushman admitted in June that he had used the cannabis and didn’t get the abuse treatment. On Tuesday, his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Abby Causer, told the judge that Bushman is currently enrolled and that his latest drug test showed he was not using.
Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch had recommended an unspecified prison term for Bushman.
Court records show he had adjudications as a juvenile and got his first adult criminal conviction in 2007 for reckless conduct. Others since then include aggravated battery, possession of weapon by a felon, retail theft and defrauding a drug test.