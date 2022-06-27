MONTICELLO — By being named to the Illinois bowling team to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, earlier this month, Monticello’s Todd Peddycoart had accomplished one of his lifetime goals.
His other goal was to win a gold medal, which he did, in doubles competition with his partner, Nico Techen of Winthrop Harbor. He also finished with a silver medal in the singles competition, and the Illinois team placed fourth.
“It was my first time going to Florida and my first time going to the USA Games, and it was a blast,” Peddycoart said. “I had fun getting to know my teammates and competing.”
After the opening ceremonies, Peddycoart, 27, bowled games of 190, 214 and 201 to place second in the singles division. On the fourth day of competition, he and Techen placed first to win gold.
“It was just so much fun to win, of course, but I had fun getting to know my teammates and getting to know other bowlers from other states,” he said. “I was able to bond with people from Haiti and Trinidad, Tobago, Jamaica and the Bahamas.
“We actually got to bowl against a team from Aruba. That was so much fun.”
The 2013 Monticello High School graduate has been bowling since the sixth grade and is a member of the Piatt County Mental Health Center’s Golden Eagles bowling team.
“We couldn’t be more proud of him and his accomplishments,” said Piatt County Mental Health Center Executive Director Tony Kirkman. “He has been a member of the Golden Eagles and every year is a great teammate and continues to develop his skills.”
Peddycoart qualified for consideration due to his three-game, 553 series at state in 2019. After the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the state games in 2020, he was one of 65 bowlers selected to compete at this year’s USA Games.
“He was one of only four bowlers in the state of Illinois that was chosen to represent our state, so it’s a big deal,” Kirkman said. “A really big deal.”
Peddycoart is a third-generation bowler and says he has been bowling his whole life. He uses three 15-pound balls in competition. Prior to the Games, he practiced hard by bowling and working on his footwork and consistency.
“I run to keep in shape and help with my endurance,” he said.
Special Olympics has changed his life.
“I’ve gotten to know all of my coaches and teammates as friends,” he said. “I’ve learned to control my temper and stay within my role.”
Peddycoart works at the Monticello McDonald’s, where he does maintenance and works on the floor as a crew member.
Special Olympics supports over five million athletes and one million coaches and volunteers and holds more than 100,000 competitions each year with 32 Olympic-type sports in 170 countries.
More than 5,500 athletes attended the Games in Orlando.
When they weren’t on the lanes, Peddycoart and the Illinois team did some sightseeing. They went to Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs and various other spots in the region.
“That’s what I will remember, too,” he said. “We had so much fun going to those places.”
By the end of the trip, though, Peddycoart was starting to feel sick. He missed most of the activities on the final Saturday in Florida after developing a cough and feeling tired.
“I felt better on Sunday, but I still had the cough,” he said.
When he returned to Illinois, he was tested for COVID-19.
The test came back positive.
“I’m feeling better now,” he said. “But I wish I did not catch that. Still, I am so happy I got it after I competed, because if I had tested positive before the competition, I would have been devastated.”