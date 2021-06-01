MONTICELLO — When the final bill for Monticello’s school construction project is paid this month, the facilities upgrade will come in about $769,000 under its original $35.3 million budget.
The two-plus-year effort was completed several months early, so it also will not spill over into another fiscal year.
“It will be entirely paid out this fiscal year. I’m really excited it will be off the books,” school Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said.
The hard construction costs — the figure paid to construction manager Petry-Kuhne/P.J. Hoerr — will come in at $28,059,369, or $562,284 less than original estimates.
Other costs — such as furniture, asbestos abatement and architect fees — ended up more than $200,000 under budget, making for the overall $769,000 savings.
The project centered around the high school/Washington Elementary campus, and blended fresh construction of a new gymnasium, science wing and more elementary classrooms with renovations to the more historic areas of the buildings.
That included an extensive rehab of the 1920s auditorium and the remainder of the high school.
The floor of a sunken pit gym was raised, making a little-used area into modern choir and agriculture classrooms. The high school offices were expanded when moved from the south to the north of the entrance, which is now a secured entryway.
Pandemic benefitsWhen COVID-19 closed school the final two months of 2019-20, it actually helped construction accelerate as the project did not have to work around students.
And even when students returned, one teacher who loved the construction effort was industrial arts instructor Ryan Woodham, who told the school board that having contractors on-site gave him a mobile classroom, especially helpful for his new building and trades program.
“For us, it was the best thing that could happen to us,” Woodham said of the course that emphasizes real-world experience in building. “It was like having weekly site visits” without leaving the campus.
A breakdown of project costs, compared to the original budget:
- Construction: $28,059,653 ($28,621,653).
- Mechanical/HVAC: $2,615,000 ($2,621,000).
- Architect/engineer fees: $2,128,000 ($2.2 million).
- Soft costs (insurance, testing, phones, scoreboard, sound system): $410,000 ($225,000).
- Furniture: $190,000 ($200,000).
- Asbestos abatement: $594,992 ($800,000).
Musical chairsThe construction project will allow the district to eventually close Lincoln Elementary School, which will not house classes next year but will still be used by Y-Zone for its before- and after-school programs. Macon/Piatt Special Education offices will also remain.
Lincoln Elementary Principal Mary Vogt will transition into a role as Washington Elementary assistant principal and Small Wonders director this fall. She told the school board she is looking forward to the new chapter but was a bit melancholy about saying goodbye to the school where she has worked for 13 of her 16 years with the district.
“It’s been tremendous, incredible, wonderful. I’ve loved every minute of it. I appreciate being able to work with this whole team,” Vogt said.
“It took a lot of planning to come to the school during a COVID year to plan transitioning all three elementary schools and all of the detail that goes into it, and I can’t think of a better team to take that task on. I’m excited to work with them at Washington next year. I believe our staff knows this is a united front, that we are there for them.”
Meanwhile, the move of classrooms will begin in early June, as Washington converts from a fourth- and fifth-grade building to one that houses all preschool through third-graders. White Heath, currently a second- and third-grade facility, will change to one for fourth- and fifth-graders.
Emily Weidner, the current White Heath principal who will take over at Washington this fall, said teachers are working hard for as smooth a move as possible.
“We are ready for the end of the school year and super eager to start this move, to get it started, to get settled in,” Weidner said.
Nancy Rosenbery will move with the fourth- and fifth-grade students as their principal at White Heath.