Come Jan. 1, 2020, when cannabis becomes legal for recreational use in Illinois, you may not find any pot shops in Monticello or St. Joseph.
Those two towns, like others across Illinois, are in the midst of deciding how to navigate the new law.
The Monticello city council tonight will discuss a plan to not permit marijuana sales until it can further study the issue. The idea could get final approval next month.
St. Joseph will have the same discussion Tuesday but won’t hold a formal vote. Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges said officials are also leaning toward not allowing sales.
Meanwhile, officials in Champaign and Urbana do not have specifics yet on what marijuana-related rules the two cities will put in place.
A Champaign staff memo indicated that the city council plans to discuss the issue this fall. It notes that cities can put a tax of up to 3 percent on pot sales.
There are two medical marijuana dispensaries in C-U: Phoenix Botanical in Champaign and Nu-Med in Urbana.
Phoenix hopes to sell recreational marijuana as well, and is exploring expansion beyond its Neil Street building. Nu-Med has been mum about its plans since Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a bill legalizing recreational marijuana, effective next year.