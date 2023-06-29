MONTICELLO — Police are looking for the people who got in several unlocked cars in Monticello early Thursday.
Police Chief Rob Bross said officers were sent to various areas of town to investigate burglaries to unlocked vehicles that were both inside garages and outside homes.
The burglaries, believed to have happened between 1 and 5 a.m., were reported on Edwards and Chaucer streets and the Weather Oaks and Appletree neighborhoods.
It’s unknown what might have been stolen. None of the vehicles were forcibly entered.
Police have video of the suspects but are asking residents to check security systems that might show people around their homes.
Bross urges citizens to lock their vehicles and garages, making sure they are empty first.
Anyone with video or information that could help is asked to call the Monticello Police
Department at 217-762-7727 or dispatch at 217-762-5761.