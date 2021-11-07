TOLONO TOWNSHIP — A Monticello woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident that left four others injured on Saturday.
According to a release by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge pickup truck traveling south on Staley Road (County Road 800 E) disregarded a stop sign at Monticello Road (County Road 1000 N) and struck a Ford SUV driven by Natalie S. McDowell, 54, of Monticello, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two passengers from the Ford SUV and the driver and a passenger from the Dodge pickup were transported by ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana where their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, the release said.
The driver of the Dodge pickup, Caitlin Parker, 36, of Pesotum, was issued a traffic citation for disobeying a stop sign, the release said.
The accident took place at approximately 5:19 p.m. Saturday.