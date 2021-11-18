MONTICELLO — Monticello High School Principal Adam Clapp will move into the district's superintendent office next summer.
The school board chose the Oakland native to succeed the retiring Vic Zimmerman — who has been in that role for 15 years — on July 1, 2022.
Clapp has been principal at Monticello since the fall of 2017, lives in the community and is looking forward to continuing his career there.
“This is where I want to be. This is where I want my kids to be. It's an outstanding school district from pre-K through 12. I want to continue to be a part of it, and my kids to continue to be a part of it,” Clapp said.
Clapp taught at Monticello High in 2007-08, and then was a science teacher as well as football and basketball coach at Oakland prior to serving as school principal there for five years.
He said it did not take him long after arriving as high school principal in Monticello to fall in love with the school system and community.
“Being able to be here for four years, seeing how the board and Dr. Zimmerman work together and are always looking to connect with the community, that's what I'm excited about — to continue the great work that Dr. Zimmerman has done and this board continues to do,” Clapp said.
“I think Monticello is the premier school district in central Illinois. It's a great place to be, whether you're a teacher, principal, superintendent or a student. It's an ideal school to be at.”
The post drew 12 applicants, two of whom were interviewed, said school board President Kevin Frye.
Clapp "has demonstrated excellence as a high school principal, and seemed to have a good knowledge base to step into that superintendent role,” Frye said.
While the hire fills one upcoming administrative vacancy, two have opened up in the past week: the high school principal position due to Clapp's promotion, and the assistant principal one at Washington Elementary after Mary Vogt was hired as the school superintendent in Bement on Nov. 10.
Clapp earned his undergraduate degree in biology from McKendree College, his master's in educational leadership from Olivet Nazarene and his specialists degree in education administration and the superintendency from Eastern Illinois.
He and his wife Jessie are the parents of three girls and live in Monticello.