MONTICELLO — Emilie Walk didn’t always want to be a teacher.
She studied marketing and Spanish at Washington University in St. Louis.
Before long, Walk realized she wanted to do something more with her Spanish degree.
A move to Chicago followed, where she got a master’s to teach Spanish, and her husband, Andy, worked in finance.
“Luckily, I had spent some time as an undergrad mentoring kids after school in St. Louis,” she said, “so I had already started thinking about wanting to teach.”
After completing her degree, Walk found out there was an opening to teach Spanish in Monticello.
It was a chance the Neoga native couldn’t pass up.
“We had always joked that we would move to Monticello since we had both liked it while watching my brothers play in the Holiday Hoopla,” she said, “so it worked out.”
Now, the Spanish instructor is being honored for the way she inspires her students.
Walk was given the the Golden Apple Award, presented annually to a Monticello High School teacher who serves students selflessly, influences them academically and affects lives beyond the classroom.
Walk, who lives in Monticello with Andy and their four children, actually thought the award was going to her husband when Monticello Principal Travis Courson informed her of the honor.
“When Travis was describing the work of the teacher getting the award, I actually thought he was describing Andy, and I was so excited for him,” she said.
“I was really honored to get the award and was not expecting it at all. There are a lot of great teachers at MHS, so there are so many people that could possibly be recognized for what they do every single day.”
Walk loves being able to get creative with her own goals and standards.
“Teaching allows me to do all of that, while also getting to interact with kids on a daily basis,” she said.
Walk hopes she is inspiring her students to be lifelong learners.
She said she knows that majority will not keep learning and studying Spanish, but she hopes they use what other lessons they picked up in her classroom beyond high school.
“More and more, I’ve come to realize how important it is to teach our students how to live, versus just the material,” she said.
“They will all have to go out into the world and figure out what to do to be happy and feel fulfilled.
“I think some of my seniors really connected with a unit we did this year about the science of living a joyful life. The big lesson that I hope they take from it all is that you don’t have to do anything flashy to make someone’s day better.”
Walk said she took two years of Spanish in high school.
In between her junior and senior years came a summer-long trip to Italy, where she stayed with a family and was immersed in the culture and language. It opened her eyes to how fascinating languages could be.
“The ability to communicate with someone in their own language can open doors and help us understand the world around us and understand more about ourselves,” she said.
Walk said the decision to focus on Spanish in college was an easy one since the language is so important in the United States.
“Teaching it has become a passion for me, and the great thing is that I can always keep growing with it,” she said.
“I love to see the change in my students when they realize that they can do it as well and how empowering that can be for them.”
The Golden Apple award winner has high expectations for her students.
Walk said the biggest challenge isn’t the language barrier but the fact that sometimes other people don’t believe that their student can meet those expectations, or that her expectations are too high.
“Sometimes, parents want to make their child’s path easier in Spanish class, rather than letting them struggle and learn from it in the long run,” she said.
Walk enjoys getting to know students and seeing how they grow and develop from their freshman to seniors year, both in their personalities and in their Spanish abilities.
“With our program at MHS, many students repeat in my class for three or even four years. You really start to feel like they are your own children, and so it’s hard to watch them leave every year when they graduate,” she said.
“I love the kids of Monticello High School. I like that I can walk down the halls and recognize almost all of the students, and say, ‘Hola’ to them, no matter how long ago they have been in my class. I like that our students are up to the challenge that we give them.
“Their positive attitudes make my job easy. Class can be fun and sometimes loud, but they’re still working hard and learning.”