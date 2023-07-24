SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has expanded his storm-related disaster proclamation to 13 additional counties.
Among the counties added were four in East Central Illinois — DeWitt, Douglas, Moultrie and Vermilion counties.
Coles and Edgar counties were covered in the original disaster proclamation.
Now covering 21 counties, the expanded declaration means those counties will have greater access to state resources and emergency personnel to assist with recovery efforts related to the damaging storms that swept through the state June 29 through July 2.
The updated proclamation resulted from state agencies working with local government to assess the impacts of the storms.
Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security reports indicated local resources and capabilities in the impacted communities were exhausted, so state resources were needed, state officials said.
The proclamation took effect immediately on Monday.