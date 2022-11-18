URBANA — Urbana High School students will continue their learning from home next week as local and federal authorities try to sort out the source of yet another round of threats aimed at the high school Friday, when students weren't even present.
“All of the threats are currently under joint investigation by the FBI and Urbana Police. We believe that this is likely part of a larger national trend,” said Urbana police Lt. Mike Cervantes.
For the last two weeks, detectives have dealt with a series of threats. The first came in the form of phone calls from unidentified numbers made to the high school on Nov. 7 and 9, and later in emails directed at various staff members. The most recent came Friday morning.
“We have multiple threats. The first group were different callers from different numbers. Those continued through the next few days,” Cervantes said of the threats that began Nov. 7.
There were other calls on Nov. 9, the day students came back to the building after being sent home Monday and having Tuesday off because it was election day.
Then, on Tuesday evening, Nov. 15, a staff member got an email from an unknown person threatening harm to students and staff. That email was forwarded to police.
As Urbana police and FBI were at the high school investigating that on Wednesday, they learned of additional threats from the same email source. That latter threat prompted school officials to impose a hard lockdown while classes continued.
“This second set is coming strictly from email. We don’t know they are not connected," Cervantes said of the phone calls and emails.
"There are tech issues that the FBI is working on as far as pinpointing where they are coming from. We cannot confirm that the first group isn’t part of the second,” said a weary Cervantes, whose duties in the midst of sorting out terroristic threats involved supervising the investigation of the Nov. 9 shooting death of Taveon Davis in a home on South Philo Road. No arrests have been made.
Cervantes said both the police department and the school district are taking all the threats seriously while feeling confident that no one was in imminent danger either of the past two weeks.
“The school district, through long-standing security processes and procedures coupled with recent additions of weapons detection systems, has attempted to improve the security at Urbana High School,” Cervantes said.
After consulting with police and teacher union leaders, school district administrators decided Friday to continue with E-learning on Monday and Tuesday leading into the holiday break.
Parents of UHS students are encouraged to check their email from the school district for further updates.
And police ask that anyone who has information contact the department at 217-384-2320 or those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com, or through the P3 Tips mobile app.