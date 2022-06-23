URBANA — A homeless man has been sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to get mental health treatment for spitting on a woman at a restaurant.
Two days after having been sentenced to probation for burglary for being present in a Campustown apartment complex where he did not live, Paul O. Marsh, 27, was arrested again for aggravated battery.
He pleaded guilty to the battery Thursday before Judge Roger Webber, admitting that on April 30, he spat on a woman during a dispute inside the Silver Creek Restaurant in Urbana. The charge was a felony because it was committed in a public place.
An Urbana police report said there was a wedding in progress at the restaurant and Marsh, who was not invited, had been asked to leave multiple times. Instead, he allegedly threatened to kill people, took cake and spat on a woman, the police report said.
Two days before his arrest, Marsh had been convicted of burglary for entering Latitude Apartments, 608 E. University Ave., C, on April 3. A non-resident, Marsh was found to have keys to the building on him.
In return for his guilty plea in that burglary case, Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman dismissed another case in which Marsh was accused of burglary for allegedly entering a downtown Champaign office on April 1.
In the few weeks he was free, Marsh was arrested and charged again in three cases, all of which were dismissed Thursday in return for his guilty plea to aggravated battery, a felony.
Those charges included criminal damage to property, aggravated battery, criminal trespass to building and criminal damage to government property for acts that allegedly happened on May 24 and 25.
Hinman also agreed not to revoke his probation in the burglary case.
Webber ordered Marsh, a college graduate, to get a mental health evaluation within 60 days and follow any recommendations for treatment.