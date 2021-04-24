URBANA - A Champaign County judge Friday resentenced a woman who has twice cut her ex-boyfriend to more probation.
Judge Roger Webber told Haley Brooks that she has “tremendous insight into why you are where you are but your relationship is toxic.”
In resentencing the 27-year-old Champaign woman, Webber took into account that she is currently engaged in substance abuse and mental health treatment, anger management, domestic violence and parenting classes and has four children who depend on her.
In October, Brooks had been sentenced to 30 months of probation for aggravated battery after she admitted she slashed her ex-boyfriend and the father of two of her children with a razor in July 2020 at his home in Garden Hills in Champaign while another woman was with him.
A month later, on Nov. 15, she again battered and stabbed him, Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar told the judge, in blatant violation of the terms of her probation that said she was not to contact him and that she refrain from committing further crime.
Brooks admitted in late January that she violated her probation in that manner.
Lozar also presented the judge with evidence from Urbana police officer Kenneth Sprague that he arrested Brooks on March 6 for driving under the influence.
Admitting that Brooks had a “sympathetic history,” having grown up in a home where her father abused her mother, and having been physically abused by her ex-boyfriend, Lozar still recommended jail time or boot camp for her.
“I don’t know exactly what to do with her. She’s not following court orders and when they get together, he comes away cut,” Lozar said.
Brooks’ attorney, Assistant Public Defender Michael Anderson argued that Brooks needed more time on probation to learn how to deal with her emotions in a constructive manner.
“She gets. It. She understands she needs help. We - this court and probation - are in the best position to get this done,” he said. “She’s ready for a change in herself and her kids, ready to break the cycle of domestic violence she’s lived with since she was a kid,” he said.
Brooks, who had several family members in court to support her, apologized to them, and told the judge she knew she had made many bad choices in life.
“Jail will make my situation worse. My kids need me now more than ever,” she told the judge.
Webber agreed to resentence Brooks to 30 months of probation but coupled it with six months in jail, to be held in remission as long as she cooperates with and completes all counseling and treatment recommended for her.
He also ordered that she have no contact with the father of her children and that any exchange of the children between them had to be handled by a third party.
He ordered her to come back to court July 23 and said if she hadn’t lived up to the terms he spelled out, she would be going to jail that day.