CHAMPAIGN — More volunteer tutors are needed for English as a Second Language classes at two Champaign churches.
The ESL program at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ is offered on Monday evenings in two eight-week sessions a year, in the spring and fall. The fall session will begin Oct. 7.
The ESL program at First Presbyterian Church of Champaign runs all year, four mornings a week.
While the First Presbyterian program has a waiting list, that church is inviting anyone interested in becoming a new ESL student to come to an orientation session next month.
Orientation sessions will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 11 and Oct. 25 in the cafe in the First Presbyterian education building on the corner of State and Church streets.