Morning crash closes Illinois 130 in Champaign County
The News-Gazette
Sep 2, 2022

A crash has resulted in the temporary closure of Illinois 130 in northern Champaign County, state police said this morning. Traffic is being diverted southbound at 600N and northbound at 500N.