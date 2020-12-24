SAVOY — Firefighters remain at a fire at an apartment complex that has displaced several residents this morning.
Heavy smoke could be seen rolling out the front of the two-story building in the 400 block of Paddock Drive West in the Winfield Village Cooperative just south of Curtis Road and east of U.S. 45.
At least two callers reported the fire at 7:14 a.m.
Savoy firefighters were there in minutes. Preliminary reports were that residents were out of the building.
Tolono and Eastern Prairie firefighters were there to help and a Mass Transit District bus was called to keep people warm.
The early-morning temperature was 20 degrees and wind was spreading the smoke throughout the area as neighbors watched from their windows.