URBANA — Multiple area fire departments are working to put out a fire at a rural Urbana home.
Firefighters were called to the 3200 block of Douglas Woods Drive just after 6:30 a.m. and found a garage on fire when they arrived.
The street is a cul-de-sac just east of High Cross Road and south of Windsor Road. Several area departments are assisting Philo firefighters by hauling water to the house and supplying extra firefighters.
Portions of Illinois 130 in that area are being closed to traffic to accommodate fire trucks. Avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story.