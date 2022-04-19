CHAMPAIGN — Another tax filing deadline has come and gone. Now, when will you get your refund?
For most people who filed their returns electronically, it’s going to be under three weeks for federal tax refunds and three-to-four weeks for state tax refunds, state and federal taxing agencies said.
If you e-filed your return and chose to have your refund direct-deposited, this continues to be the fastest way to get a refund, according to the Internal Revenue Service.
The agency said earlier this month it’s issuing refunds for these filers in less than 21 days.
If you filed on paper, those paper returns “are taking a long time,” said Mandy DeJarnette, a partner at Martin Hood, Champaign.
Unlike last year, when the tax filing deadline was extended by about a month to May 17, this year’s deadline to file was Monday.
DeJarnette said some of her firm’s clients have been getting their federal refunds in three weeks, but some who e-filed have also called after three weeks have passed to ask where their refund is.
Martin Hood rarely does paper filings, she said, and when clients want to file on paper, “we try to make sure you know your refund will take a long time.”
Larry Buhrmester of Larry D. Buhrmester and Associates, Champaign, said his office doesn’t do paper filings. And for e-filings, nine to 12 days has been the average time for most of his clients to get their federal refunds, he said.
“We’ve been getting them approved the same day we send them in,” he said.
State refunds seem to be turned around this year in about the same time frame, he said.
The Illinois Department of Revenue hasn’t had any delays — and it doesn’t anticipate any delays — in turning around state refunds, agency spokeswoman Maura Kownacki said Monday.
Those who file electronically should expect their state refunds to be deposited in three-to-four weeks, she said, and the turnaround time for paper returns is about six weeks.
Most of the more than 6.3 million income tax returns handled by the state last year — 88 percent of them — were filed electronically, Kownacki said.
If you’re among the e-filers not seeing your federal refund turn up in your bank account in under 21 days, the IRS said some factors that could account for the delay include:
- The return contains errors or is incomplete, or is being impacted by theft or fraud.
- The child tax credit or recovery rebate credit amounts need to be corrected.
- The return includes a claim for an earned income tax credit, additional child tax credit or Form 8379 for an injured spouse allocation.
Or, the IRS advises, your bank or credit union could just be taking longer to post your refund.
DeJarnette advises clients who e-filed and still haven’t gotten refunds in three weeks to use the “Where’s My Refund?” tool at irs.gov.
The IRS also advises taxpayers who filed on paper to use the “Where’s My Refund?” tool if it’s been six weeks or more since they mailed their returns and they still haven’t received their refunds.