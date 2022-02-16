BISMARCK — A small-capacity extension cord that shorted out was blamed for a fire that damaged a Bismarck home Wednesday.
Fire Chief Eric Johnson said the extension cord was plugged in to a humidifier in the master bedroom of a home at 203 E. Holloway St.
A mother and children were at home at the time.
No injuries were reported.
With mutual aid from the Lynch (southeast Danville) and Blue Grass (Potomac) fire departments, Bismarck firefighters were able to save the home.
“It was a room-and-contents fire that was quickly spreading to the rest of the house,” Johnson said. “We got a good knock on it and got it contained.”
Johnson said smoke was rolling out the front door when he arrived. He shut all the doors on the single-story frame house to keep the blaze from spreading.
Firefighters, who received the call at 11:35 a.m., cleared the scene about two and a half hours later. “Ten to 12” firefighters responded to the call, Johnson said.
It marked the second fire this year to which Bismarck firefighters responded that were caused by the improper use of extension cords, Johnson said. In the first one, a house on Poland Road, rural Danville, was destroyed.