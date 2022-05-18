URBANA — Dave and Marita Booker said they will continue to be vocal advocates for Scott’s Law, even though the young man responsible for the death of their son, a tow truck operator, was convicted of a different petty traffic offense.
“If you have a young child getting their license, sit down and talk to them about this,” Marita Booker said of the critical importance of giving one’s full attention to driving.
“You can’t take your eyes off the road for a second. It’s not important to drive that fast. Nothing is that important that you have to hurry. Take time with your family. And take pictures. We’ll never get more pictures with Ross,” she said, her previously confident composure fading.
The St. Joseph couple, married 34 years, spoke at the Champaign County Courthouse Wednesday, minutes after a remorseful Garrett Wingler, 16, of Tolono, pleaded guilty to failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident in connection with the March 5 accident that killed Ross Booker.
Through their attorney, the Wingler family declined to say anything more than Wingler had said in a 2½-minute statement he gave the judge.
“Every day I am reminded of this terrible accident. I wish I could go back in time,” Wingler said. “I am not a bad person. I am a hard worker.”
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz had dismissed a charge alleging Wingler had violated the “move over” law protecting emergency workers on the highway, after reviewing a Champaign police and Illinois State Police investigation that showed Wingler was indeed in the correct lane when he struck Mr. Booker, 20.
“This is a tragic accident. Ross Booker was a wonderful young man with great prospects for a wonderful future. Garrett Wingler is a wonderful young man who was on his way home from work and has a wonderful life ahead of him,” Rietz said.
'Collateral consequences'
Judge Adam Dill fined Wingler $500 and declined a request from his attorney, Jamie Propps of Champaign, that he consider sentencing Wingler to court supervision.
The finding might have enabled Wingler to get his driver’s license reinstated sooner by the Secretary of State but Dill said it was not appropriate for him to “consider the collateral consequences of a conviction” in imposing sentence.
The Bookers said they were grateful to the judge for not giving Wingler court supervision.
“That was a win for us and a win for Ross. He deserved it,” Marita Booker said.
Although Rietz and Propps agreed to the charge to which Wingler pleaded guilty, his father seated at his right, the attorneys asked the judge to impose sentence.
The Legislature has dictated that failure to reduce speed is a fine-only petty offense so Dill’s only decision was whether to grant Wingler court supervision or enter a conviction on his driving record. He chose the latter in light of the loss of life.
Calling it a tough decision, the judge thanked the lawyers for their professionalism in presenting him with ample facts on the accident and backgrounds on both victim and offender.
Although Dill said his opinion on what Rietz charged was irrelevant, he agreed “wholeheartedly that the tragedy that occurred here is not a Scott’s Law violation.”
“The appropriate charge was charged and Mr. Wingler has taken responsibility,” he said.
In an emotion-packed 80-minute hearing, Rietz presented an unusual amount of testimonial evidence through Champaign police Detective Rob DeLong to explain why what happened was not a Scott’s Law violation as initially thought.
While Dill didn’t need the education, the three dozen supporters of both young men’s families who were in court likely benefited from having the facts of that fateful night spelled out.
What happened
DeLong said both his department and an Illinois State Police accident reconstruction specialist thoroughly investigated the collision and agreed that Scott’s Law “did not apply.”
Champaign police wrote him a ticket for that, DeLong said, based on Wingler’s mistaken response to an officer that he had been in the left lane of southbound traffic instead of the right lane, where he was. Squad car and tow truck video confirmed that.
The detective said Mr. Booker, a part-time employee of Tatman’s Towing, had responded to a two-vehicle, damage-only accident that occurred in the middle of the intersection of Windsor Road and Neil Street about 8:35 p.m. on that Saturday.
A half-hour later, police and Mr. Booker were still there.
One police officer was in a squad car facing north in the middle of the intersection with lights flashing to prevent motorists from going west on Windsor. In his back seat was a person from the earlier accident. Neither of them saw the tragedy that was about to unfold.
A second squad car was in front of two Tatman’s tow trucks that had hooked up the cars. All three of those vehicles were facing north on the northbound shoulder north of the intersection near Arby’s.
DeLong said Wingler had just left his job at Harvest Market on South Neil Street and saw the emergency vehicles to his left as he headed south in the far right lane which was open to through traffic. DeLong said other cars that had been in the left lane going south were merging over to the right.
“He was five lanes over from the tow trucks,” said DeLong of Wingler’s position, pointing to squad car video playing of the oncoming southbound cars.
Mr. Booker was at the rear of the squad car sweeping the debris from the earlier collision.
“He (Wingler) saw Ross Booker and tried to swerve (to avoid hitting him) but was unable.”
The impact, which was not shown on video, “happened at the rear of the squad car and in the right through lane,” said DeLong.
Wingler stopped right away and was “fully cooperative and distraught,” DeLong said. The police officer and his passenger in the squad car did not see the impact but were alerted by another passing motorist who had and then banged on the squad car hood.
DeLong said the accident reconstruction specialist used a mathematical formula to estimate Wingler’s speed based on where Mr. Booker, his broom, sunglasses, hat and a coat button landed. It was between 35 and 43 mph in the 40 mph zone.
“My conclusion is that Garrett Wingler was traveling southbound in the right through lane at or around the appropriate speed limit and that Ross Booker was in that lane,” DeLong testified.
'The outcome is unjust'
Prior to the recommendations of Rietz and Propps for Wingler’s sentence, the judge listened to a 12-minute long victim impact statement from Marita and Dave Booker that a family friend read for them.
They talked of life milestones their son will miss — graduating from Parkland College with a degree in diesel mechanics, starting a new internship, serving as best man in their older son Anthony’s June 17 wedding to Cassie Mick, having a family of his own.
He also worked as a volunteer firefighter and occasionally helped on a small hog farm.
In the fog of trying to comprehend their son’s extensive brain injury, they decided to donate his organs for transplant and talked of the overwhelming love and respect shown them during that process.
They spoke of the 1,500 people who came to his visitation and funeral and of the 70 emergency vehicles and tow trucks, many of them driven by people who didn’t know Ross, who joined in a procession to the cemetery north of St. Joseph where he was buried. Organizer Jim Hampton, the owner of Tatman’s Towing and Mr. Booker’s boss, said the procession was meant to bring attention to Scott’s Law.
The Bookers urged Dill to reject court supervision, saying that Wingler was going too fast and the loss of his driving privileges was a small price to pay.
“Either way, the outcome of this case is unjust and leaves us hollow,” they wrote.
In a shorter statement, Anthony Booker, 26, said he’s still trying to accept the loss of the brother he named.
“The hole in my life since Ross has been gone is impossible to climb out of some days,” he said.
Although they were not recited aloud in court, Dill had read 12 letters of support for Wingler that Propps had given him prior to Wednesday’s hearing, along with his school transcripts showing him to be an honor roll student.
The letters from Wingler’s relatives and Unity High School staff described him as a hard-working, respectful student, marching band member and athlete who is finishing his junior year.
They conveyed his remorse and how the pleasant, happy and compassionate teen is overwhelmingly saddened by what happened.
Wingler told the judge he needed to be able to drive to continue to work, to get to his grandparents’ home in Mount Vernon where he helps them in the summer, and to eventually get to Parkland College.
“I want to do good things and put my full effort into everything I do,” he said.
Propps argued that a sentence of court supervision was in the best interest of the public and Wingler.
“It’s in the public interest for him to work, further his education and to help his family,” Propps argued, saying that the loss of his driver’s license with a conviction would make those endeavors difficult.
“My client has been a role model his entire 16 years on this planet. No matter what sentence, it doesn’t bring Mr. Booker back. I don’t want the court to throw my client’s future away,” she said.