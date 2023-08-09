CHAMPAIGN
Every morning, Kizzy Jones texts her son, “hoping he texts me back,” she said. “But I know I won’t hear back from him. It’s like it’s not real.”
Wearing a T-shirt with “Long Live Jahiem” on the front and the date her son, Jahiem Law, was murdered on the back, Jones on Tuesday was at the site of the July 13 shooting, adding to the family’s roadside tribute to the 20-year-old father of two.
Mr. Law, a graduate of Champaign’s READY school, was shot in the head during a fight among two large groups in the 1700 block of South State Street. Trevione Robinson, 20, remains in jail in lieu of $1 million bond on four counts of murder and one of aggravated battery with a firearm. He is due back in court Aug. 16 for a preliminary hearing.
Daily visits to the growing collection of pictures, flowers and momentos bring Jones comfort. “It makes me feel good to come here, set it up and make it look nice,” she said, on this day getting help from her mother, Gloria Jones. “I just miss him. I still can’t believe it happened, I’m still in disbelief.”
There have been six shooting deaths in Champaign-Urbana in 2023.
“We have to stop killing our children,” Gloria Jones said. “It’s causing too much pain that never goes away.”
— Jim Rossow