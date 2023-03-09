URBANA — The mother of a rideshare driver murdered in Urbana last year is suing Lyft, the woman who ordered the ride, and the woman’s son who allegedly shot and killed the driver.
Chicago attorneys for Marla Rice, mother of the late Kristian Philpotts, filed the wrongful death civil suit in Champaign County Circuit Court Wednesday.
Named as defendants are Lyft, the ridesharing service for which Mr. Philpotts worked; Tyjohn Williams, 17, of Champaign, charged with Mr. Philpotts murder; and Tia Williams, the mother of Tyjohn Williams who had the Lyft account used to order a ride on Jan. 12, 2022.
Around 6 p.m. that Wednesday, Williams and two of his friends, Na’Shown Fenderson, 17, and Jahiem Dyer, 18, both of Champaign, got into the back seat of a Jeep in Champaign that Mr. Philpotts was driving with the intention of being dropped off on Cottage Grove Avenue in Urbana.
On Vine Street near Pennsylvania Avenue in Urbana, the lawsuit alleges, Williams shot Mr. Philpotts in the back.
The 29-year-old Chicago man, who was driving to earn money to attend veterinary school, got out of the vehicle and ran, collapsing on Vine Street near Burkwood Court, where he was found unresponsive.
In October, both Fenderson and Dyer pleaded guilty to obstructing justice for their roles in the fatal shooting and were each sentenced to 30 months of probation and six months in the county jail. They have agreed to testify against Williams.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said he had no evidence to prove that either of them knew what Williams was planning.
All three teens scattered after the shooting but Fenderson and Dyer were arrested within hours.
Williams was not located until March 2022 in Georgia. He remains in the Juvenile Detention Center awaiting trial for murder.
The civil lawsuit alleges that Lyft and Tia Williams were on notice that Williams had previously used his mother’s Lyft account to commit acts of “misconduct, aggression, violence and/or criminal acts” against other Lyft drivers.
Among the policies of Lyft is that riders may not carry guns and that minors must be accompanied by an adult at least 18. None of the trio were 18 at the time of Mr. Philpotts’ killing.
The suit alleges Lyft had a duty to keep Mr. Philpotts safe by informing him of the backgrounds of potential customers but said that did not happen that night.
Further, the suit said that Mr. Philpotts knew he couldn’t turn down a customer without potentially affecting his acceptance rate and that the company could keep him from driving for it.
The suit seeks damages in excess of $50,000 for Rice and her two other surviving sons.