TUSCOLA - A Tuscola man remained hospitalized Wednesday in Urbana after crashing his motorcycle in northern Douglas County a day earlier.

Illinois State Police said Jeramiah A. Mckenzie, 34, was driving south on U.S. 45 near County Road 1350 N, about two miles south of the Champaign-Douglas county line, when he lost control of his motorcycle and left the road to the right.

The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Mckenzie was taken by helicopter to Carle Hospital for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. He remained there Wednesday in fair condition.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

