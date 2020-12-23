TUSCOLA - A Tuscola man remained hospitalized Wednesday in Urbana after crashing his motorcycle in northern Douglas County a day earlier.
Illinois State Police said Jeramiah A. Mckenzie, 34, was driving south on U.S. 45 near County Road 1350 N, about two miles south of the Champaign-Douglas county line, when he lost control of his motorcycle and left the road to the right.
The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mckenzie was taken by helicopter to Carle Hospital for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. He remained there Wednesday in fair condition.