LAKE CITY - A collision between a car and a motorcycle in northwestern Moultrie County Wednesday claimed the life of a Lovington man.
Illinois State Police said Michael Castelli, 52, of Lovington, was driving his motorcycle west on County Road 2400 N when he hit the driver’s side door of a car and was thrown from the cycle.
Police said Dylan Tucker, 24, was southbound on County Road 400 E when he disobeyed a stop sign and entered the intersection. Tucker was issued a ticket for disobeying a stop sign.
The accident happened at 12:52 p.m.