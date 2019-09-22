WESTVILLE - A Ridge Farm man who was driving allegedly while drunk was seriously injured in a crash south of Westville on Saturday night.
Illinois State Police have not released the name of the 52-year-old Westville motorcyclist who apparently hit the bumper of a car he was trying to pass.
Police said the collision happened on Illinois 1 southbound just south of County Road 1050 N.
The motorcyclist went to pass a car driven by a 45-year-old Danville woman but instead hit the car's bumper.
He was thrown from the cycle, sustaining what police described as life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
The accident happened about 9 p.m., police said.
The female driver, whose name was also not released, was not hurt, police said.
The motorcyclist was expected to be ticketed for DUI, following too closely, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving without insurance.