URBANA — An Urbana motorist is in the Champaign County Jail after police found him in possession of suspected drugs and materials used to package cannabis.
Alfred Tyrone Knight, 45, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Easy Street, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked driver’s license, manufacture or delivery of cannabis, not having automobile insurance and speeding. He is due in court Monday.
According to a police report, an Urbana officer pulled over his vehicle in the 100 block of North Vine Street at 3:49 p.m. Friday for exceeding the speed limit.
When police approached the vehicle, they learned that Knight had no proof of valid insurance and had his driver’s license revoked.
During a subsequent search, police found suspected cannabis and materials used to package and sell cannabis in his possession and arrested him.