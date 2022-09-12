RANTOUL — A Rantoul area resident died from injuries in a single-vehicle accident just north of Rantoul Sunday afternoon.
The Champaign County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim, a 46-year-old male.
Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said the vehicle struck a guardrail in the area of North Ohio Road and County Road 3100 North. The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 5:55 p.m.
Apperson said Rantoul Fire Department personnel extricated the driver from the vehicle. The driver was transported by ambulance to Carle Hospital, Urbana, where he later died.
A police report of the accident indicated the impact of hitting the guardrail pushed the vehicle’s engine block past the driver’s seat.
Motorists who came upon the accident scene alerted emergency personnel.