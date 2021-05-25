DECATUR — They came from Arkansas, Texas, New York, Oklahoma — and all across Illinois — to honor Christopher Oberheim, the Champaign police officer killed in the line of duty last week.
Ahead of today's funeral services, a large crowd streamed into Maranatha Assembly of God Church in Decatur for Tuesday's six-hour visitation. The mourners included close to 500 first responders from across the country, who paid their respects with a moving walk-through at Officer Oberheim's hometown church.
“Imagine losing your loved one at work,” said Dallas police officer Larry Bankston, among those who traveled the farthest. “And then you have a nation that is divided when it comes to supporting police and things like that.
"We want the families to know that they have a ton of support across the country. … We want them to know wherever they go, they have people that care about them and truly support them.”
Shortly before the first responders' procession, the Monticello High School softball team showed their support for the family — including Sages star Avery Oberheim, one of the late officer's four daughters — by filing into the church in uniform.
Mourners were greeted by over 100 American flags, which lined both sides of Imboden Drive and the parking lot of the church.
The ceremony was closed to the general public and took place entirely indoors. Outside the church, Champaign police Chief Anthony Cobb fought back emotions as he thanked a small gathering of media present on the grounds for allowing the Oberheim family to enjoy a private ceremony.
The officer, killed last Wednesday while responding to a call of a domestic disturbance, was "a hero," Cobb said. He was "a man that paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of his family, on behalf of our family as well.
“It’s a tragic loss to us and to our department,” Cobb added, thanking the communities of Champaign, Monticello, Decatur and beyond, which "have come out and shown love to us" during such a difficult time.
Another large turnout is expected to join Officer Oberheim’s family and friends in saying their final goodbyes following today's 11 a.m. funeral at Maranatha Church.
The funeral is open to family, friends, first responders and invited guests only, but Champaign police have encouraged the public to pay their respects by lining the route of a law enforcement procession that will begin about 1:30 p.m., after the funeral, and end at Monticello Township Cemetery.