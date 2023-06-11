CHAMPAIGN — Per the suggestion of board member Al Nudo, the Champaign-Urbana MTD has tweaked its travel policy, which now designates Willard as the “preferred” airport for all district-related flights.
“We really need to utilize Willard more often. I wish the university would do that,” Nudo added of the Savoy-based, UI-owned airport.
Nudo called the policy change “a good start” but encouraged Managing Director Karl Gnadt to report back in a year about a second piece of the revised policy, one that mandates travel “be accomplished in the most expedient and cost-efficient manner.”
While employees may find a cheaper flight at an out-of-town or out-of-state airport, that option would mean the MTD footing the bill for mileage costs, possibly even overnight hotel stays, Nudo noted. That should be factored into the “cost-efficient” equation, he said.
Gnadt estimated that 90 percent of all MTD air travel originates at Willard.
Board members also signed off on renewing annual contracts with the Champaign and Urbana school districts:
— Unit 4‘s contract calls for an increase of $4,545 — from $556,110 to $560,655. Based on nine months of service, that’s a monthly bill of $62,295.
The service remains the same: round-trip transformation for students between 35 neighborhoods and Champaign’s two high schools and three middle schools.
— District 116‘s contract calls for an increase of $20,250 — from $180,239 to $200,489, or $22,276.56 a month.
The reason for the hefty rate hike: Historically, Gnadt told board members, Urbana’s cost was based on student enrollment, not hours of service provided, which led to the district not being compensated for any extra services.
Switching to the hours model standardizes the contracts for both school districts.
The other terms of Urbana’s contract remain the same — transporting middle and high schoolers to and from seven areas of Urbana.