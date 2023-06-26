URBANA — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District has been awarded a $6.6 million federal grant to pay for 10 new hybrid replacement buses.
The MTD is sharing in a total $1.69 billion in Low- and No-Emission Program grant funding for fiscal 2023 announced Monday by the Federal Transit Administration.
The MTD’s money is paying for 10 40-foot diesel-electric hybrid buses.
In May, the MTD retired its final remaining diesel buses that had been used since 2001.
About 98 percent of the MTD’s 118-bus fleet includes low-emission diesel-electric hybrid buses, with zero-emission hydrogen-fuel-cell electric buses making up the remaining 2 percent, officials said.
“As we celebrate the district’s 100 percent low- or zero- emission fleet, the timing of this grant empowers MTD to continue our pledge toward an environmentally responsible fleet," MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt said.