URBANA — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District worked with the nation’s oldest school for the blind to make changes to its website in response to a complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Justice by a visually impaired rider.
By the time a settlement of the complaint was made public this week, the MTD had already invested more than the minimum $100,000 required in the settlement agreement to improve its services for people with disabilities, according to the transit district’s managing director, Karl Gnadt.
Gnadt said Wednesday the complaint, filed by a rider who has since died, arose from redesign of the MTD’s website several years ago.
He said the actual complaint was unfounded, but the Department of Justice did identify more than a dozen accessibility issues with the MTD website in its investigation, and the MTD has already complied with making changes.
“We want our website to be fully accessible,” he said.
The MTD provides a number of services for people with disabilities — to name a few, a door-to-door transportation service for riders unable to use regular bus service, low ramps on buses to make for easier boarding for those with physical disabilities, and audio announcements on buses to let visually impaired people know where they are so they know how soon their stop is coming up, Gnadt said.
According to the settlement agreement, the person filing the complaint contended the MTD website significantly curtailed his or her ability to access public transportation.
“Specifically, the department conducted a preliminary survey that identified 16 web accessibility barriers, including insufficient color contrast between the background and text, inaccessible hyperlinks and limited keyboard accessibility,” the settlement went on to state.
Gnadt said the MTD had a software designer make changes to the website and then hired the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Mass. — which identifies itself as the nation’s first school for the blind and lists Helen Keller as one of its alums — to review the website changes, according to Gnadt.
The school found a few other changes that needed to be made, and the MTD has made those changes, he said.
Most of the requirements of the settlement have already been met, Gnadt said, though some employees still need to undergo mandatory web accessibility training.
“This agreement reflects the MTD’s longtime commitment to serving individuals with disabilities,” said Gregory Harris, U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois. “We appreciate the MTD’s cooperation throughout the investigation and its commitment to quickly make its website and related tools fully accessible.”
The complaint settlement came at the end of another challenging year for the MTD, which has recovered some of its ridership impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but was still 14.3 percent below a five-year average as of the end of October, according to Gnadt’s report to the MTD board earlier this month.
Gnadt said the MTD would be close to its pre-pandemic ridership levels if not for service cuts that have had to be made due to a shortage of bus operators.
The shortage hasn’t been impacted by a COVID vaccination requirement, Gnadt said. Of the MTD’s entire staff, 82 percent have been vaccinated, with 80 percent of bus drivers vaccinated. Employees exempted from vaccination are required to undergo testing twice a week, he said.
“The fact that you can’t smoke weed is a bigger impact,” Gnadt said. “It’s legal, but you can’t do it if you are an employee of ours.”
As of Wednesday, the MTD was down about 25 bus drivers, but on a daily basis, there can be 20-30 drivers on the payroll who aren’t working due to such issues as illness, quarantine and child care needs, Gnadt said.
Some are also waiting on COVID test results, he said.
“If an employee has the sniffles, we don’t want them to come in till we get the test results,” he said.
Gnadt said the MTD has many dedicated employees working overtime to help fill gaps, and he expressed gratitude for that.
“It is a difficult time, but also a rewarding time,” he said.