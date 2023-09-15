To submit a letter to the editor online, click here.
CHAMPAIGN — Lost amid the hubbub of the MTD board dismissing Market Place Mall‘s request for a monthly maintenance fee was a lively discussion transit district board members had on another issue at their most recent monthly meeting.
The topic: the future of the University of Illinois-owned Willard Airport. The timing: MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt‘s appointment to Willard’s nine-person advisory board.
After running through the monthly ridership and revenue numbers, as he does every month, Gnadt gave an 87-second report on that morning’s first gathering of the Willard board, a mostly “administrative meeting” where members agreed on by-laws and elected a chair (Carly McCrory-McKay) and vice chair (Jayne DeLuce).
Gnadt was about to move on to the next item on the agenda when things took a turn for the unexpected, courtesy MTD board member and UI professor emeritus Bruce Hannon.
“I want to make it clear that I am very much in favor of the airport coming under the domain of the Mass Transit District,” Hannon said. “Get it away from the university. They manage the airport like they used to manage Allerton — it’s a far-flung enterprise, got nothing to do with academics and it’s gradually going (downhill).
“Somehow,” he added, “we’ve got to get MTD handling and running this operation out there. I’m in favor of it. I’ll do whatever is necessary to get that done.”
That led MTD board vice chair Margaret Chaplan to ask: “You mean the whole airport — managing the airport, not just running buses out there?”
Correct, Hannon said, citing “years of neglect and years of bureaucratic fooling around” as his reasons for wanting the MTD to take over.
This is where Al Nudo joined in. He shared with the group that the Willard advisory board he’d served on for the previous 11 years had “no teeth.” But the reconfigured board, with Gnadt among its members, does, he said.
For a variety of reasons he ticked off — a lack of adequate funding, which means no low-cost carriers and leads to the majority of local travelers choosing to fly out of Chicago, Indianapolis and, to a lesser degree, Bloomington-Normal — Nudo endorsed Hannon’s opinion.
“I’m all for what he said,” Nudo said, then turned to Gnadt. “I think (the MTD) could do it and you’d do it a hell of a lot better. We’re in the transportation business.”
Chaplan again: “Do you know whether the university ever expressed an interest in divesting itself of the airport?”
Nudo: “That’s why this committee’s in existence. We started 11 years ago to tell them how unhappy we were. We met with Chancellor (Phyllis) Wise at the time; she was all for it. Of course, when she left, it lost its impetus.”
But now, he added, “I think we’ve got a fire lit with Karl on this advisory committee.”
Then Hannon put Gnadt on the spot, asking: “How long would it take for your committee to get it done?”
Wait. What?
Without any prepared notes or forewarning that this is the direction the meeting would take, Gnadt spoke about the legislative and legal precedent in place that allows an Illinois mass transit district to own and operate an airport. But whether that’d even be an option in this case, given the grants and funding obligated to the university, “I don’t know if (divestment) is possible,” Gnadt said.
(It’s not, UI Associate Chancellor Robin Kaler said this week, noting that “longstanding state legislation requires the university to operate the airport”).
Back to the question about when Gnadt could get it done. “Because it’s complicated, there is no way on God’s green earth that I could give you a timeline, Bruce,” he said. “I just have no idea. But I feel confident in saying that will be a part of the conversation.”
Divestment need not happen for the MTD to take on a major role at Willard, Nudo pointed out.
“They don’t have to divest. We manage it. They can keep everything,” he said.
After 10 minutes of back-and-forth, board member Phil Fiscella called for a point of order: “I think we’ve strayed pretty far from our published agenda. … I just don’t know that we should be discussing this in an open meeting unless we’ve got it on our agenda.”