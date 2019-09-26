Update:
State police said the driver of a Lexus Sedan has died after the vehicle collided head-on with a semi truck Thursday morning on Interstate 74.
Trooper Joseph Rush said the crash happened at around 3:20 a.m. on I-74 eastbound at milepost 178. That's one mile west of the I-57 interchange.
The Sedan, driven by a 29 year-old Peoria man, was going west. The semi, driven by a 53 year-old Rock Island man, was traveling east. For an unknown reason, the Sedan wound up in the eastbound lanes and hit the semi head-on. The Sedan driver died of his injuries, while the semi driver suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.
The coroner has not released the name of the man who died. State police continue to probe the crash.
Lanes re-opened to traffic at around 7:30 a.m.
***
Original:
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois State Police say a portion of Interstate 74 is closed Thursday morning due to a crash near the I-57 interchange in Champaign.
Lt. Ryan Starrick said the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. and involved a semi and another vehicle.
He said both eastbound lanes of I-74 will be closed at mile marker 178 through at least 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Traffic is being re-routed to U.S. 150 at Prairieview Road.
He warned motorists to use caution as they approach the area and seek an alternate route.
This is a developing story; more details are not yet available.