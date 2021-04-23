URBANA - A Champaign man convicted of having a gun he should not have had faces a mandatory prison sentence.
Demerio Hilson, 35, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Garden Hills Drive, was convicted Tuesday by a jury of being an armed habitual criminal.
Judge Roger Webber will sentence him to between six and 30 years in prison on June 17.
The charge stemmed from an Oct. 7 incident. Police found the gun and Hilson in a car in the 1200 block of Paula Drive in Champaign about 11:45 p.m. Police had been looking for him for allegedly shooting a man in the leg earlier that day in the area of Hickory and Bellefontaine streets in Champaign.
Over the objection of Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson, charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm were severed from the armed habitual criminal charge by Webber back in February.
Defense attorney Jim Dedman argued successfully that to hear all three at once could unduly prejudice a jury against Hilson.
Those charges, which are also Class X felonies, remain unresolved. Larson said he would be presenting evidence about them at Hilson’s sentencing hearing to try to increase his sentence.
Hilson has several previous felony convictions for drugs and aggravated driving under the influence dating to 2005 that preclude him from possessing a gun.