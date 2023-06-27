URBANA — Several area fire departments are working to put out fires at a north Urbana recycling business.
Firefighters were called to Mack’s Twin City Recycling, 2808 N. Lincoln Ave. in Somer Township, just north of I-74 about 8 p.m.
Preliminary information is that a barn and some heavy equipment is on fire. Flames and smoke were seen coming from one of the buildings in the back of the property, which is on the east side on Lincoln.
Edge-Scott, Carroll, Thomasboro, Savoy and Eastern Prairie are among the fire departments helping.
The family-owned recycling business has been the victim of destructive fires in December 2013 and November 2019.
In July 2016, the auto recycling branch of the business on East Kerr Avenue in Urbana was also heavily damaged by fire.