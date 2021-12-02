URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly pitched a gun and drugs from a vehicle as police tried to stop him has been charged with several serious counts.
Jonathon C. Ruffin, 37, who listed an address in the 3700 block of Harbor Estates Lane, faces decades behind bars if convicted of the armed habitual criminal, armed violence and possession with intent to deliver cocaine charges lodged against him Thursday.
Ruffin was arrested early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Country Fair Drive and University Avenue in Champaign.
A Champaign police report said an officer saw Ruffin allegedly run a stop sign and tried to pull him over but he did not immediately pull over. Officers followed and could see items being thrown out of the vehicle.
When stopped, police could smell cannabis coming from the vehicle, so they searched it and found two, one-gram bags of suspected crack cocaine in the center console.
Ruffin had $2,340 on him and denied that anything was thrown out of his vehicle, despite the statement of a passenger to the contrary.
Tracing the path Ruffin took, police found an additional 40 grams of crack cocaine packaged in one-gram bags and a loaded Glock 17 handgun that had been reported stolen.
Court records show Ruffin has previous convictions for possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery, driving under the influence and driving under revocation. That record makes him eligible for an extended term on some of his eight counts, six of which are Class X felonies carrying a prison term of six to 30 years upon conviction.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $500,000. Ruffin is due back in court Jan. 4.