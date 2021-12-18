URBANA — A Champaign man awaiting trial for attempted murder in connection with a May 2020 shooting that left a man paralyzed now stands accused of the fatal shooting of another man in an unrelated case.
Judge Adam Dill on Friday ordered Coreyon Duncan, 32, to be held on $2.5 million bond after arraigning him for the Nov. 26, 2020, first-degree murder of Alan T. Harden, 31, of Decatur.
Mr. Harden was found dead on the street in the 2500 block of Leeper Court, Champaign, at 1:05 a.m. that Thursday. He had been shot multiple times.
Police released little information on his death, other than to say he had been at a party at a duplex on that cul-de-sac in southwest Champaign, which is just east of Mattis Avenue and south of Windsor Road, and that on the morning of the shooting they were not getting much cooperation.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Champaign police found a witness who identified Duncan as the person who stood over Mr. Harden and shot him.
Following the shooting, Duncan fled to Nevada but was found there in mid-March and returned to Champaign County in April to face charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm for the May 26, 2020, shooting in the 3200 block of Ridgewood Drive, Champaign.
In that case, Duncan is alleged to have stood over the victim, now 32, and shot him, leaving him paralyzed. Duncan is set to be tried in January on those charges before Judge Roger Webber.
Mr. Harden’s death was the ninth of 10 homicides in Champaign in 2020. Arrests have been made in six of those cases. This year, 16 people have been killed in Champaign, 15 of them by guns.
Duncan faces 45 to 85 years in prison if convicted. Several of Mr. Harden’s relatives were in the courtroom to see Duncan, who appeared from the downtown jail via video before Dill.
Hearing the circumstances of the crime and Duncan’s prior convictions, including possession and delivery of a controlled substance, theft, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, resisting arrest and fleeing a peace office, Dill set the high bond.
The judge continued Duncan’s case until Dec. 30 to give him time to hire an attorney. Champaign attorney Jamie Propps represents Duncan on his pending attempted murder case but was not prepared to enter an appearance for him in the murder case on Friday.