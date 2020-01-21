URBANA — An Indianapolis man wanted for two homicides in that city was arrested in Champaign on Friday.
Damarion Moore, 26, appeared Tuesday before Judge Adam Dill Tuesday and waived extradition, agreeing to return to Indiana to face charges that he killed two persons earlier this month.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found Moore at a home in the 1400 block of Dobbins Drive, Champaign.
He was wanted on a warrant issued by Marion County, Ind., authorities a week ago, accusing him of shooting a man on Jan. 8 and a woman on Jan. 9.
Both shootings took place on the capital city’s west side. The man died at a hospital while the woman was pronounced dead where she was found.