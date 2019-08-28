URBANA — For the second time, Yingying Zhang’s family is returning to China without their daughter.
Her father, mother and brother are leaving for Chicago this morning and will be flying to China on Thursday, their attorney said.
“They’re leaving under stress; the stress of not knowing that they’ll ever recover their daughter’s remains,” Steve Beckett told News-Gazette Media on Tuesday.
Having someone stay in the area was discussed, “but I think in the absence of something actively happening, they felt they should go back,” Beckett said. “If somebody has to come back, that’s something we can work on in the future.”
Her family was told last month that Ms. Zhang’s remains may be located in a landfill in Vermilion County and nearly impossible to find, but the possibility of a search was left open.
“As far as I know, no decision has been made” about a search of the landfill, Beckett said.
Ms. Zhang’s family was first in Champaign-Urbana two summers ago for five months to search for the visiting UI scholar after she was kidnapped while waiting near a campus bus stop.
Her father, mother and brother returned in late May of this year, followed a little later by her fiance, Xiaolin Hou, who arrived after finishing up his doctorate in environmental engineering at Peking University.
Her family sat through the lengthy capital trial of Brendt Christensen, who was found guilty of kidnapping and killing Ms. Zhang, but spared the death penalty and instead sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.
During the initial guilt phase of the trial, her family heard for the first time in gruesome detail how Christensen said he killed Ms. Zhang.
After he was found guilty, her father, mother, brother and fiance testified during the sentencing phase about the impact of Ms. Zhang’s death.
“I do not know how to live the remainder of my life,” her father, Ronggao Zhang, testified. “Ying-ying’s my pride and also my everything.”
* * * *
A week after Christensen was sentenced, Ms. Zhang’s family met with prosecutors and learned that, under an immunity agreement, he had told his lawyers that he put her body in three separate garbage bags and placed them in a dumpster outside his apartment.
If Christensen, who was also convicted on two counts of lying to the FBI, was telling the truth, her remains would likely be in a landfill in Vermilion County, where they would have been compacted at least twice and are now nearly impossible to find, Beckett said at a news conference earlier this month.
In their time here, the community has come together for Ms. Zhang’s family.
Earlier this month, two churches hosted a memorial service, where Ms. Zhang was remembered as a bright young woman with big dreams, full of smiles, generous and kind.
She was ranked No. 2 in her college class, only behind her boyfriend, and went on to study at Peking University, one of the top two universities in China.
After grad school, she came to the UI in April 2017 as a visiting scholar to study crop growth, with the hopes of pursuing her doctorate and becoming a professor back in China.
She was described as the hope of her working-class family.
Following the service, her family held a private service at the memorial garden on Goodwin Avenue in Urbana, where they buried a box with some of her personal possessions.
The UI also announced an endowment for international students in crisis and their families.
With money raised from a GoFundMe campaign, Ms. Zhang’s family provided the lead $30,000 gift to Yingying’s Fund, which has since been matched by more than 500 people who have contributed an additional $33,000.
The family also gave $20,000 in rewards to individuals who helped lead to her murderer’s arrest and conviction.
* * * *
At a ceremony last week, a message from Hou was read describing the two years of pain Ms. Zhang’s family has gone through.
(Hou has already returned to China to begin teaching at a rural elementary school in the poor province of Gansu, something he and Ms. Zhang had both done while in college.)
“Initially, we just thought Ying-ying was lost, her cellphone was out of power and she couldn’t find her way back to school,” he said. “Three days later, we learned that she was kidnapped.
“Almost a month later, we learned that she had been not only kidnapped but murdered. On the eve of the trial, we learned through prosecutors that she had not only been murdered, but been murdered in an extremely cruel manner.”
Hou said their pain continued during the trial, when they learned how she was kidnapped and killed, “but also now know that the criminal escaped the death penalty.”
“Then after the trial, we learned that there was little chance that her body would be found,” he continued. “Over and over, we have had to face mounting problems and feel that we have gone step-by-step deeper into the abyss.”
Despite this, he said the support from the community has helped them carry on. They still hold out hope of finding Ms. Zhang.
“Our greatest wish is always to find Yingying and bring her home,” Hou said. “Despite various difficulties and impossibilities, we will continue searching for her. I still believe that one day, we will find her.”