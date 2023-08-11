Sign up for our University of Illinois newsletter here
URBANA — Catherine Murphy, recently announced interim director for the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, said she was a bit like Goldilocks when it came to deciding what to study.
“I always liked thinking about the natural world as a kid and wanted to study it more. Physics was too boring, biology too messy, and chemistry was just right,” the current head of the University of Illinois’ chemistry department said.
But when it came to choosing where to go for her undergrad degrees, it seems like Murphy made a popular choice with the UI — her brother, twin sister and husband are also alumni.
She continued her education with a Ph.D. from University of Wisconsin, then pursued two postdoctoral fellowships from the California Institute of Technology before taking on a faculty position at the University of South Carolina.
Murphy came back to the UI to join the faculty in 2009. She said that the thing she’s most proud of from her time here is the accomplishments of her students.
In 2017, she became the first woman to be named head of the UI’s chemistry department and Larry R. Faulkner Endowed Chair in Chemistry.
With her role as interim director of the Beckman Institute scheduled to begin on Aug. 16, pending approval from the Board of Trustees, she said she wants to bring more attention to the institute.
“Main goal is to get the pieces in place for Beckman to be a transformational focal point for campus for the cutting-edge collaborative research, and to have a welcoming vibe where anyone can hang out,” Murphy said.
Cutting-edge is right: One thing Murphy wants more people to know about the institute is that researchers “are making huge strides in being able to compute what every atom in a living cell is doing.”
Murphy also spearheads research by the Murphy Research Group on campus.
Their lab makes metallic nanocrystals, especially gold nanorods — some of which will soon be going to the moon.
The Murphy Research Group is one of many collaborators on the MoonArk, a two-inch square “museum” full of pictures, poems, music, nano-structures and more.
A copy of the MoonArk is being kept on Earth to be viewed, but the one that will land on the moon is meant to be “a gift of life and hope to future humans,” according to the project’s site.