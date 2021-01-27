My Campus: Clara Chu, director of the UI's Mortenson Center for International Library Programs
Born in Peru and college educated in Canada, Clara Chu spent close to 20 years of her academic career on the West Coast and six more on the East Coast before landing here in the Midwest.
So her definition of “home” is a little different than many of her UI campus colleagues’.
“Home is where I experience belonging and purpose, which I can pinpoint to three places,” Chu says. “Home is in the recesses of my mind, lined with memories when our whole family could be together in my youth — family members were separated for familial, cultural and political reasons and my parents passed away early; in transitory physical and virtual spaces spent with my son and other loved ones; and in my current residence by Champaign’s beautiful West Side Park.”
Since 2015, the multi-lingual, multi-award-winning library and information science scholar has served as distinguished professor and director of the UI’s Mortenson Center for International Library Programs.
On the first day of the second semester, she took us for a virtual, guided tour of some of her favorite places and spaces on and around campus in the latest installment of “My Campus.”
The first place I’d take a newcomer
“If the Main Library was open, I would show the beauty of an historic building and the modern information services it provides to foster inquiry, learning and innovation.
“If closed, I would start with the Morrow Plots, a National Historic Landmark and the country’s oldest experimental agricultural fields in continuous use since 1876.”
Where I was when I got great news
“I am passionate about my professional work, so every day that I’m able to do it is good news.
“While I’ve been fortunate to learn about awards, grants and invited/elected leadership positions while in my office at the lower level of the Undergraduate Library, I would highlight the day of my investiture as Mortenson Distinguished Professor at the Alice Campbell Alumni Center to be especially significant.
“I was able to reflect on my journey to this point and how the challenges and opportunities of a Peruvian-born Chinese-Canadian immigrant to the United States drive me to advance the mission of the Mortenson Center for International Library Programs: to strengthen international ties among libraries and librarians worldwide for the promotion of international education, understanding and peace.”
For a convenient COVID-19 test
“I have tested at five different sites, starting with the tent at the South Quad that closed at the end of the summer. My go-to site is the State Farm Center for its ease of parking, hours of operation and number of processing stations.
“I am grateful that the university offers this service to learn more about the spread of COVID-19 in our community and make decisions to keep us safe.”
My favorite spot
“There are many beautiful places on campus, but I would say the Main Quad. It is open to all and a gathering place, with its crisscross walking paths, representing the connectedness of the campus.
“Whether I walk through in the calm of a wintry morning to begin work early, or I stroll around on a late summer afternoon amid a flurry of activity, it is always welcoming. Even now during the COVID-19 measures when I am working from home, I can observe it through the Quad Cam.”
For a bite to eat
“I like many of the Campustown eateries. The one I have frequented the most during the COVID-19 pandemic is Evo Cafe because of the ease of calling and picking up an order of their satisfying lamb or fish dishes on the way home.”
My go-to arts or sports venue
“The Krannert Center’s educational and performing arts programming never disappoints, whether free or for-charge. And, I always stop in the Promenade Showcase + Gift Shop if it is open.”