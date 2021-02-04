My Campus: Japan House's Jennifer Gunji-Ballsrud
Japan House isn’t just where JENNIFER GUNJI-BALLSRUD reports for work. It’s also where the future director made some of her favorite childhood memories back when Mom had the job she does now.
“At the original Japan House,” she says, “my sister and I would quietly wait for my mother upstairs while she taught tea. Since the original Japan House was built inside of a Victorian styled home, it had an elegant staircase banister that always tempted my sister and I. We so desperately wanted to slide down this banister.
“During one my mother’s classes, I decided to send my Monchhichi down the banister and it made quite the entrance into the tea room downstairs. Though the students were quite amused by the stuffed toy disruption, my mother was not. Oops.”
The daughter of Kimiko Gunji, who succeeded her as director 10 years ago this August, holds two degrees from the UI and a pair of Illini basketball season tickets she can’t wait to put back to use. She took us for a virtual, guided tour of some of her favorite spaces and places on and around campus.
The first spot I’d take a newcomer I wanted to impress (other than Japan House)
Whenever we have visitors from Japan, I always take them to see the Alma Mater.
Her outstretched arms are such a warm welcome to all visitors.
And when we got to Japan House ...
Our 4.5-tatami mat tea room. In Japan, room sizes were traditionally noted by the number of tatami mats that made up the space. We have three tea rooms — our 8-mat, 10-mat and our 4.5-mat tea rooms. The 4.5-mat tea room is a small rustic space in which its ‘door’ is a raised 3’ x 3’ window-like entrance that forces people to crouch and enter into the space.
It is humbling and that action is significant for setting the mindset of the individual to participate in tea.
My favorite entertainment venue on campus
Possibly a little-known fact about me: I am a huge Illini basketball fan. My father had season tickets since the late ‘70s, so I had the great chance to see many games at the Assembly Hall/State Farm Center.
My nickname growing up was “Big G,” which was taken from George Montgomery, who played center for the Illini in the mid-’80s. I also played the center position when I was on the grade school basketball team in White Heath — I was already my current height of 5-3 when I was in sixth grade.
My husband and I continue to hold on to those tickets and we enjoy going to games and cheering on the team.
How Japan House might look different 10 years from now
Well, in a couple of years — hopefully by 2023 — we will have completed our 6,000-square-foot annex to the current Japan House. Thus, I think our space will look dramatically different and in 10 years, the new gardens that will be added to our current gardens, will be more mature and hopefully enhance the entire experience at Japan House.
Where I was on campus when I got great news
I was in Noble Hall, where we had established a studio space for the “Ninth Letter,” a literary and arts journal that was developed between Creative Writing and the School of Art and Design.
At the time, I was the art director of the publication and taught a class that designed an issue in 2007 that was selected as an “Outstanding Design” by the American Institute of Graphic Arts, an internationally recognized and respected organization for graphic design.
We were published in their annual design book and our publication was displayed in their New York design center. It was such an amazing honor to earn with my students.
The most memorable place I called home as a UI student
I actually lived on the second floor of the original Japan House when it was on California Street. That was such an experience.
I was considered the caretaker of the space and was literally involved in every aspect of Japan House while I was an undergraduate student.
Where I took my favorite graphic design course as a student
I had the great pleasure of taking a graphic design course about Japanese Aesthetics at Japan House, taught by Professor Emeritus A. Doyle Moore. It was a small class of only five graduate students, and he shared with us so much about understanding space — “ma,” which means nothingness — and how not filling the space gives so much more power to what is on the page.
I continue to follow this design lesson that he shared with me to this day.
My go-to COVID testing site
Vet Med. It is right across the street from Japan House and I go twice a week. Super fast, never a wait and everyone is very kind.
Where I saw my most memorable concert
I was a part of Starcourse as an undergraduate student and I was an usher for the MC Hammer concert at the Assembly Hall. I had just pulled an all-nighter the day before for a graphic design project, and I was so exhausted that I actually fell asleep standing up when stationed in the B-section of the Hall.
For a bite to eat
College days: Murphy’s Pub. Turkey burger and fries.
Now: Sakanaya. White Emperor Roll and the Gold Rush 1848 Roll. Delicious.