This week’s guide on a virtual tour of memorable places and spaces on and around campus: JASON MAZZONE, the Albert E. Jenner Jr. Professor of Law, director of the UI’s Program in Constitutional Theory, History and Law and holder of academic degrees from Harvard (bachelor’s in social studies/doctor of law), Stanford (master’s in sociology) and Yale (doctor of science of law).
The first spot I’d take a newcomer I wanted to impress
The Rare Book Room in the Jenner Library at the College of Law.
This intimate space filled with precious old texts is a good reminder that today’s researchers build on the work of scholars from the past — and that future researchers will build on whatever we accomplish today.
Where I went to dinner during my UI job interview visit
We didn’t make it to dinner. On the way, my host spotted an injured squirrel in the middle of the road, stopped to collect him and took him to the wildlife clinic at the Vet Med School.
Where I was when I got great news
The best piece of professional news is hearing from a student who has just landed his or her dream job after graduation.
I could be anywhere on campus when those calls or e-mails arrive and it’s always thrilling.
The place I can’t wait to see more of once COVID is officially kicked
Every place will seem special when I am not wearing a mask.
Go-to spot outside of C-U
Allerton Park and Retreat Center in any season to walk my dogs.
Favorite place to grab a bite to eat
Pizzeria Antica. I often host visiting professors from Italy and I always take them there.
We start with the Pizzeria Margherita because it’s the most simple item on the menu: if that’s good — and it always is — everything else will be wonderful.