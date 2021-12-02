My Campus: Law Professor Jennifer Robbennolt
She grew up in Big Sky Country, did her undergrad in Oregon and earned three degrees in Lincoln, Neb., followed by three years at Princeton and six on the faculty at the University of Missouri.
But home for JENNIFER ROBBENNOLT since 2015 has been C-U, where her UI titles include Alice Curtis Campbell Professor of Law, Professor of Psychology, Associate Dean for Research and Co-Director of the Illinois Program on Law, Behavior and Social Science.
Oh, and one more as of this fall: newly elected member of the American Law Institute, one of 24 chosen in a class of judges, lawyers and scholars from across the country.
The author of several books in her fields of expertise — psychology and law, torts and dispute resolution — Robbennolt took time out to give us a guided, virtual tour of some of her favorite places and spaces on and off campus.
Where I celebrated after getting hired at Illinois
After I accepted an offer to come to Illinois, some of my new colleagues took my husband and me to Milo’s for upside-down pizza, back when Milo’s was at Lincoln Square.
Over the years, we enjoyed many return visits to the restaurant in that location and their later location near Philo and Windsor. Milo’s eventually closed a few years ago, but my fond memories of that welcome persist.
The place that feels most like home
The closest I get to home is when I am in any of the Champaign or Vermilion County forest preserves, Starved Rock State Park or Turkey Run State Park in Indiana.
I grew up in Montana, so getting outside for a hike or a paddle makes me feel grounded.
Where I was when I got great news
My office at the College of Law is where I learned that I would be invested as the Alice Curtis Campbell Professor of Law.
The place I can’t wait to see more of once the pandemic is behind us
I have missed regular visits to the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Whether it is music or theater, drumming or spoken word, U of I ensembles or touring productions, the performances are always top-notch and inspiring.
Favorite section of a library on campus
The Reading Room in the College of Law’s Albert E. Jenner, Jr. Memorial Law Library is one of the great library spaces on campus.
It is elegant and quiet. It is usually full of dedicated law students preparing for classes or working on cases for the clients they serve through our legal clinics.
Favorite place to grab a bite to eat
The Bread Company is always a treat. Eating a grilled Hawaiian sandwich and pear salad combo out on the sidewalk while watching the world go by is the best.