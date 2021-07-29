My Campus: New UI Accountancy Head Michael Donohoe
It’s been 10 years and change since the newly named head of one of America’s top-ranked accounting departments left the Sunshine State for C-U.
MICHAEL DONOHOE‘s two most vivid memories of the trip to town that sold him on the move? The chilly weather (snow on the ground) and the warm welcome (can you say ... Black Dog).
“The standout experience was lunch at Black Dog in Urbana about an hour after I landed in Champaign for the first time,” he says. “I was a resident of another college town — Gainesville, Florida — at the time, so the strong, local campus vibes and outstanding BBQ made me feel right at home.
“A decade later, my wife and I still talk about the impact that experience had on our decision to move here.”
Last week, UI trustees signed off on the PricewaterhouseCoopers Faculty Fellow and Gies College of Business Associate Professor taking over as the new head of accountancy, effective Aug. 16.
In the meantime, the 2021 Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching Award winner took us for a guided virtual tour of some of his favorite places and spaces on and around campus.
Where I was when I got great news
I was working in my office in Wohlers Hall on the last Friday of the 2017 spring semester. The phone on my desk rang, and the caller ID revealed that the dean was on the other end.
My first thought was: “Did I park in his spot again?” Fortunately, no. Instead, he happily informed me that I had been officially promoted to the rank of associate professor with indefinite tenure.
He then reminded me to call my wife to avoid any trouble.
Where I’d take a newcomer I wanted to impress
I would take a newcomer to the spot that made a very favorable impression on me when I interviewed at UIUC: the Quad, at night, looking toward Foellinger Auditorium.
As a Floridian that just so happened to interview here in the month of February, I was enchanted by the snow.
So, my host took my wife and I on a brief nighttime walk through the Quad during a light snow. The scene was quite remarkable for this Florida boy.
Favorite place to think
The “reading chair” in my office in Wohlers Hall. Aside from the pure awesomeness of the chair itself — a Stressless — my office ceiling contains the air conditioning return vent for the entire floor, a white noise-producing amenity.
The environment is the perfect blend of cozy and quiet that allows me to temporarily hide from the world.
I often wish I could sit there all month.
Where I can’t wait to revisit, post-pandemic restrictions
I miss lunches at the restaurants in Campustown. Peanut butter and jelly at home on Zoom was fun … at first.
Go-to sports or entertainment venue
Definitely the State Farm Center. In addition to hosting a variety of great music and events, its moderate size accommodates my aversion to super large crowds.
It’s a moderate introvert’s dream.
Favorite spot to eat or drink
Kam’s on Thursday evenings. I kid, I’m old.
My favorite Campustown place to eat is Cracked on Green Street, where my go-to order is the Mother Clucker with a side of tots.
Favorite place without walls
I am partial to the quiet, shady courtyard behind Wohlers Hall. Over the years, I have had many improvised workday lunches there with my wife and son.